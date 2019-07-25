Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $112.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DGX. Mizuho set a $31.00 price target on Evolus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hi-Crush Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Total in a report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut International Container Terminal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.73. 383,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 840,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Quest Diagnostics has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $112.38.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 30,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.5% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 9.2% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

