Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) Price Target Increased to $111.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.20.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $101.53. The stock had a trading volume of 37,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $78.95 and a fifty-two week high of $112.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.19.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In related news, insider Mark Guinan sold 73,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,300,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,902,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 244,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $24,456,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 457,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,761,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,218,576,000 after purchasing an additional 543,437 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,237,528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $436,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,002 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6,691.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,033,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,242 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,843,301 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,670,000 after purchasing an additional 32,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,145,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,712 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

