Quant Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 24th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for $9.25 or 0.00091466 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc. Quant has a market capitalization of $111.62 million and approximately $5.73 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quant has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.84 or 0.00483193 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000104 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009888 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00007256 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001241 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official website for Quant is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.