QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Factory Mutual Insurance Co.

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lowered its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867,200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 347,000 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.07% of QUALCOMM worth $65,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,761,000 after acquiring an additional 20,448 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle M. Sterling sold 5,560 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.44, for a total transaction of $480,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock valued at $7,603,985 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America set a $30.00 target price on shares of L Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cfra set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Macquarie set a $90.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of QUALCOMM from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.31.

Shares of QCOM stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $75.36. 486,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,842,323. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.50. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $90.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

