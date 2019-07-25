Qtum (QTUM) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Qtum has a total market cap of $285.43 million and approximately $226.42 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for about $2.98 or 0.00030569 BTC on exchanges including CoinEx, GOPAX, Binance and ABCC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000605 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001311 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006669 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,635,080 coins and its circulating supply is 95,885,060 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Bit-Z, Liquid, Ovis, LiteBit.eu, Allcoin, Binance, HBUS, Coindeal, HitBTC, Coinrail, Bitfinex, Iquant, EXX, Liqui, Exrates, Gate.io, Coinone, CoinEx, Upbit, ABCC, Coinnest, Bibox, Crex24, BigONE, CoinEgg, BitForex, CoinExchange, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Poloniex, Bithumb, GOPAX, LBank, Livecoin, Bittrex, ZB.COM, Cobinhood, BCEX, Bitbns, DragonEX, Bleutrade, DigiFinex, OKEx and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

