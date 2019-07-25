QChi Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $206,252.00 (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. QChi has a market cap of $2.44 million and $206,252.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can now be bought for about $0.0755 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, BiteBTC and Hotbit. During the last week, QChi has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00289772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.64 or 0.01663319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000861 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00024501 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00119833 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000621 BTC.

QChi Token Profile

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,343,659 tokens. QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi . The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, BiteBTC and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

