Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

NYSE WAL opened at $48.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $37.39 and a 52 week high of $60.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.35.

In other news, Director William S. Boyd purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.25 per share, for a total transaction of $113,125.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 180.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,048.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.