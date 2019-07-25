PutinCoin (PUT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 29.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. PutinCoin has a market cap of $152,609.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00039441 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002746 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.14 or 0.00119998 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005833 BTC.

BOMB (BOMB) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00058072 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003877 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000614 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 109.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000447 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 755,024,751 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

