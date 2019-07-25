PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $322.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.42 million. PTC had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC traded down $17.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.76. 7,657,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,702. PTC has a fifty-two week low of $76.67 and a fifty-two week high of $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.06. The firm has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.95, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Xilinx from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.80.

In related news, insider James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $1,335,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $1,395,738. 9.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an industrial innovation platform to develop and deploy industrial Internet of Things applications; and KEPServerEX solution to provide communications connectivity for industrial automation environments to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

