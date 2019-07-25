Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Lowered to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $73.00 price target on shares of Uniqure and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.17.

NASDAQ:PTGX traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.04. 1,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,803. The stock has a market cap of $288.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.88. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.49 and a 52 week high of $14.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 209.02% and a negative return on equity of 40.78%. Research analysts predict that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTGX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 490,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 122,250 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $462,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 400.8% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 85,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 68,541 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,126 shares during the period. 64.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics Company Profile

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based product candidates to address unmet medical needs in hematology and gastroenterology. The company is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with beta-thalassemia by targeting the chronic anemia; PTG-200, an antagonist peptide product candidate, which has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating IBD.

