Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.

NYSE:PB opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 86,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,965,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

Featured Article: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.