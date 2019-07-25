Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $184.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.94 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 38.42% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS.
NYSE:PB opened at $70.21 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1 year low of $57.01 and a 1 year high of $76.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.35.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on PB shares. Stephens set a $74.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Raymond James set a C$80.00 price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, FIG Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Two Rivers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.95.
About Prosperity Bancshares
Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.
