PROS (NYSE:PRO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PROS Holdings, Inc. a world leader in Pricing and Revenue Optimization Software, today announced that the underwriters of its initial public offering have exercised in full their over-allotment option. PROS is a leading provider of pricing and revenue optimization software products, specializing in price analytics, price execution, and price optimization. By using PROS’ software products, companies gain insight into their pricing strategies, identify pricing-based profit leaks, optimize their pricing decision making and improve their business processes and financial performance. PROS’ software products implement advanced pricing science, which includes operations research, forecasting and statistics. PROS also provides a range of services that include analyzing a company’s current pricing processes and implementing software products to improve pricing performance “

PRO has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Visa from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of PROS in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €18.50 ($21.51) target price on ENI and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Continental in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on PROS from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.55.

Shares of NYSE PRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.99. 3,699 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,249. PROS has a 12-month low of $28.18 and a 12-month high of $69.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.62 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.29.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 188.83% and a negative net margin of 30.36%. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. PROS’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in PROS in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in PROS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in PROS by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000.

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

