Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Releases Q3 2019 Earnings Guidance

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) issued an update on its third quarter 2019 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $223-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.18 million.Proofpoint also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $1.61-1.64 EPS.

Shares of PFPT stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $127.00. 694,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,088. Proofpoint has a 1 year low of $75.92 and a 1 year high of $131.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.43 and a beta of 1.67.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.82% and a negative return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $202.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Proofpoint will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on PFPT. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.60.

In other Proofpoint news, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total value of $2,475,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,450,055.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 8,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,051,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,492.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,885 shares of company stock valued at $13,399,913 over the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.