Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.59 Million Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Profit Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.39, for a total value of $799,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,582 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,568.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.85, for a total transaction of $2,658,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,989,835. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,136 shares of company stock worth $7,380,374. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.73.

NASDAQ:COST traded down $1.03 on Thursday, reaching $279.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,089,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,371. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $268.48. The company has a market cap of $123.42 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $189.51 and a 12-month high of $284.31.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $34.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, April 26th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

