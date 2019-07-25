Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Triangle Securities Wealth Management

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.6% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PG. GenWealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,208,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,503,000 after buying an additional 127,177 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 54,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Surevest Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 244,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,835,000 after buying an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG opened at $112.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12-month low of $78.49 and a 12-month high of $116.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $285.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 70.62%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total transaction of $2,487,707.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,889,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,679 shares of company stock worth $33,268,886. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 1,855 ($24.24) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.32.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

