Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Purchased by Rockland Trust Co.

Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 21,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,088 shares in the company, valued at $26,889,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.95, for a total value of $2,487,707.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,679 shares of company stock valued at $33,268,886. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.77. 5,672,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,484,477. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.98. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $78.49 and a 12 month high of $116.52. The company has a market cap of $281.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 70.62%.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutz in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on Univar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $100.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.32.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

