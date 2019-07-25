Private Trust Co. NA Trims Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $133,737,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,452,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $492,916,000 after buying an additional 1,190,787 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 520,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $47,097,000 after buying an additional 424,216 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,605,350 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,009,000 after buying an additional 394,338 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 766,941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $64,102,000 after buying an additional 191,224 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($52.27) target price on shares of in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HANNOVER RUECK/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.92.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.88, for a total transaction of $1,056,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTRS traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $99.03. 1,166,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,163. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.75. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.66%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

