Private Trust Co. NA Invests $421,000 in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AME. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,077,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,955,000 after buying an additional 39,003 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AMETEK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,966,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,498,000 after buying an additional 162,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in AMETEK by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after buying an additional 31,994 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other AMETEK news, insider David A. Zapico sold 58,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $5,073,926.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 258,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,297,815.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $495,777.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,419 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,081.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,370 shares of company stock valued at $8,072,702. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.96) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $89.23. 916,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,093. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.91. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.14 and a 12-month high of $92.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.48.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 16.14%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.02%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE), For Valuing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.