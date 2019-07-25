Private Trust Co. NA Invests $262,000 in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,589,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,001 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,275,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,568,000 after buying an additional 370,154 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,456,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,847,000 after buying an additional 69,308 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,543,000. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its position in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 2,311,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,795,000 after buying an additional 215,450 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bradford H. Warner sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.98, for a total value of $343,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,980,821.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 8,212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $780,386.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,047,045.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,053,283 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 target price on SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 target price on Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Lanxess and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on Union Pacific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.58.

COF traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.90. 167,604 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.00. The company has a market cap of $44.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.25. Capital One Financial Corp. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $101.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

