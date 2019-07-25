Private Trust Co. NA Increases Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,417,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,092,000 after buying an additional 43,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,998,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,281,000 after buying an additional 183,447 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 37.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,531,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,589,000 after buying an additional 691,038 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,527,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,279,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,949,000 after buying an additional 55,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.59% of the company’s stock.

Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE:STWD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.03. 86,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,113. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $19.16 and a one year high of $23.37.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.52 million. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.00%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

