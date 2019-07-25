Private Trust Co. NA Has $299,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

Private Trust Co. NA cut its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDIV. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 38,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 51,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 365.8% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 661,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,038,000 after acquiring an additional 519,723 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SDIV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,246. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $21.17.

