Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Copart were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,051,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 17.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,226,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,846,000 after buying an additional 1,059,798 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Copart by 14.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,762,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,951,000 after buying an additional 483,889 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Copart by 49.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 848,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,408,000 after buying an additional 280,915 shares during the period. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart during the first quarter worth $15,691,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 179,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $13,377,022.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Franklin sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.37, for a total value of $7,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,804.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 423,458 shares of company stock worth $31,198,755. Company insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CPRT stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.13. The company had a trading volume of 58,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,456. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.25. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Copart had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $553.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Copart to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.07 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.77.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.