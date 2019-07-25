Private Trust Co. NA Boosts Stock Holdings in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Centene were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Centene by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Centene by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNC stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 5,219,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,357. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.07. Centene Corp has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $74.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.10. Centene had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $18.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Centene Corp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

CNC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a research report on Sunday, April 21st. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.31.

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

