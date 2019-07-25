Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Principia Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:PRNB) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Shares of NASDAQ PRNB traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.82. 4,641 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,973. Principia Biopharma has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $42.16. The company has a market capitalization of $918.76 million and a P/E ratio of 66.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.16.

Principia Biopharma (NASDAQ:PRNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Principia Biopharma will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Principia Biopharma news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $30,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Principia Biopharma by 220.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Principia Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Principia Biopharma

Principia Biopharma Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for immunology and oncology. The company is developing PRN1008, an inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pemphigus, a chronic skin disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat immune thrombocytopenic purpura.

