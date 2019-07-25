Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The company acquire and operate multifamily properties primarily in the United States. It also acquire senior mortgage loans, subordinate loans or mezzanine debt secured by interests in multifamily properties, membership or partnership interests in multifamily properties and other multifamily assets. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

APTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Argo Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded WEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

APTS traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $14.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,687. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $626.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.41. Preferred Apartment Communities has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.99). The business had revenue of $111.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.81 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Homrich & Berg purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $744,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 538,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 161.4% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 14,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,713,000 after purchasing an additional 249,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

