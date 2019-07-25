Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 824 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 1.9% of Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 353.8% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 413 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Medtronic to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.05.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Richard Kuntz sold 3,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $347,650.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 52,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $5,134,213.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,294,404.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,102 shares of company stock worth $8,244,274. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,796,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,425. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $81.66 and a 12 month high of $102.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

