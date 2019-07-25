Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Sells 14,484 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,484 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 55,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,672,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,571 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,284,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,989,000 after purchasing an additional 767,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 13,238 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $225,046.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KEY stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.12. 10,156,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,408,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.31%.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$81.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Realogy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Nomura boosted their price target on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.93.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

