Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Invests $204,000 in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unigestion Holding SA lifted its position in Dover by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 7,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Dover by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Dover by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 8,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 15,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $1,510,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,393,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.76.

Shares of DOV stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.78. 1,158,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,677. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $65.83 and a 52-week high of $103.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.49.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Dover Corp will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

