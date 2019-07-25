Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Buys 43,150 Shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,150 shares during the quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Encana were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Encana by 49.4% during the first quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 34,570,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,430,978 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Encana by 188.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 34,195,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,576,000 after purchasing an additional 22,343,259 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Encana by 37.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,775,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871,376 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Encana by 97.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,378,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,370,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Encana by 43.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,121,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

ECA stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,068,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,599,951. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.02. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $14.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Encana (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Encana had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Encana Corp will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0188 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Encana’s payout ratio is 9.30%.

In other Encana news, Director Suzanne P. Nimocks bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,600 shares in the company, valued at $169,812. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Gerard Mcallister bought 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $36,838.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 42,027 shares in the company, valued at $274,016.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 111,450 shares of company stock worth $585,738. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. AltaCorp Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Aeroflex in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €118.00 ($137.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Boerse and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Encana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

