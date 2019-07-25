Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $71.93. 4,292,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,540,473. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $57.41 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.14.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.91%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total value of $1,389,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,091,793 shares in the company, valued at $77,823,005.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Huston sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $34,495.89. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,587.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.46) price target on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

