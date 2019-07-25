Polianta Ltd Takes $18.36 Million Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 141,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,362,000. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises about 7.9% of Polianta Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of iShares S&P 100 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.97. 301,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 527,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.48. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $133.56.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.