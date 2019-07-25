Polianta Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,500 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,881 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware now owns 29,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The stock had a trading volume of 865,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,930. Nuance Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

NUAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $140,293.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 309,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,220,483.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $141,532.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,000,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,324 shares of company stock valued at $1,882,564 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Healthcare, Automotive, Enterprise, Imaging, and Other. The Healthcare segment offers clinical speech and clinical language understanding solutions, such as Dragon Medical, a dictation software that allow physicians to capture and document patient care in real-time; transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with a transcription platforms; clinical document improvement and coding solutions; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

