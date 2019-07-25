Polianta Ltd Makes New $1.12 Million Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,122,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 538.5% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, July 8th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $5.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.22.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $39,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,853.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPR traded down $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $76.74. 904,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,758. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.48 and a 12-month high of $100.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 63.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

