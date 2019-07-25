Polianta Ltd Invests $1.29 Million in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Polianta Ltd purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,000. Blueprint Medicines makes up about 0.6% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BPMC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.13.

Blueprint Medicines stock traded down $4.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.41. 323,339 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,059. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.07 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.51. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 1-year low of $44.58 and a 1-year high of $102.98.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.83) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 603.88% and a negative return on equity of 59.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post -8.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,176.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,695,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,444.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 113,378 shares of company stock worth $10,264,022. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.