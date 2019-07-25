Polianta Ltd Invests $1.09 Million in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Polianta Ltd bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 86,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. BTIG Research started coverage on in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Lennar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.14.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,535,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $20.64 and a one year high of $34.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 12.26%.

In other news, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 18,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $605,766.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 104,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,380,845.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James L. Ossowski sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 192,803 shares of company stock valued at $6,123,537. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

