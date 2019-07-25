Polianta Ltd Buys Shares of 10,500 Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Polianta Ltd bought a new stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $622,387,000 after purchasing an additional 278,921 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Landstar System by 21.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,080,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,607,000 after purchasing an additional 361,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Landstar System by 0.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,131,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 908,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,830 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Landstar System by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 880,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,276,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSTR stock traded down $0.76 on Thursday, reaching $111.42. 686,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,449. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $128.70.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 37.24% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LSTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $36.00 price objective on ArcBest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Stephens set a $112.00 price objective on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Buckingham Research lowered At Home Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.98.

In related news, CMO Patrick J. O’malley sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.82, for a total transaction of $2,548,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at $2,319,351.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.12, for a total transaction of $570,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,240,846.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

