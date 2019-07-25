Polianta Ltd Acquires Shares of 10,600 CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000. CDW accounts for approximately 0.5% of Polianta Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CDW by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,418,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,150,000 after buying an additional 1,354,651 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,053,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,237,000 after purchasing an additional 168,943 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,384,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $229,814,000 after purchasing an additional 228,818 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CDW by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,621,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,287,000 after purchasing an additional 114,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,598,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $129,445,000 after purchasing an additional 169,507 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $114.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,427. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.12. CDW has a 1 year low of $74.32 and a 1 year high of $116.47. The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 77.94% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $60.00 price target on Taubman Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $80.00 price target on CSX and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.86.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $133,718.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,874,736.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total value of $382,608.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,570.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,534 shares of company stock worth $14,332,814 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.