Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Dividend Assets Capital LLC

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Polaris Industries were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,762,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,952,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Polaris Industries by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 321,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,644,000 after buying an additional 27,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Polaris Industries by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 8,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.97, for a total value of $786,503.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,656.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Twitter from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on Prologis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on DXC Technology from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Polaris Industries to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.79.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,202. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.16. Polaris Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.27 and a 12-month high of $115.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 45.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Polaris Industries Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

