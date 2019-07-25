Pivotal Research Reaffirms Hold Rating for Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Pivotal Research reissued their hold rating on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $23.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $195.00 target price on shares of bluebird bio and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.19.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,140,553. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $16.52 and a 1 year high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 0.12%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UAA. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 3.8% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Under Armour by 7.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.