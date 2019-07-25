Piper Jaffray Companies Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) – Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of VF in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for VF’s FY2020 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Get VF alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of VF from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.69.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $89.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.22. VF has a 1 year low of $67.18 and a 1 year high of $97.00.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. VF had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of VF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 965,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,865,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after acquiring an additional 159,863 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new position in shares of VF in the fourth quarter valued at about $619,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

About VF

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.