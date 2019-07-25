Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.04

Pioneering Technology Corp (CVE:PTE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 3000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64.

About Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE)

Pioneering Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions for residential and commercial markets in Canada and the United States. It provides SmartBurner, a cooking fire prevention solution; Safe-T-sensor, a solution to prevent microwave fires and false alarms; SMARTRange, a cooking fire solution for glass top electric ranges; and SmartElement, a cooking system to prevent stovetop cooking fires on electric coiled stoves.

