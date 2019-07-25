Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Lowered by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,632 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $11,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Motco lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2,542.9% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 185 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 224.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 497 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD traded down $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $135.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,827. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.51. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $119.08 and a 52 week high of $193.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Denbury Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Encana to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Worldpay from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.14.

In related news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

