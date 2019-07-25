Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on PXD. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of SUNDANCE ENERGY/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Mandom in a report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of NYSE:PXD traded down $1.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $137.95. The stock had a trading volume of 257,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,827. The stock has a market cap of $23.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $119.08 and a 1 year high of $193.03.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.38, for a total value of $136,201.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,355,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Empire Life Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 104,251 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,875,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 124,818 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,007,000 after buying an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 80.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 100,815 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

