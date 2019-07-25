PIBBLE (PIB) Price Tops $0.0004

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $326,457.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIBBLE has traded 17.2% lower against the US dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00292062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.08 or 0.01657953 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00120849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000620 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,248,687,954 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

