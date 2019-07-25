Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 365.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,315 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Opus Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 766,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,929,000 after acquiring an additional 48,968 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the second quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 25,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.3% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,450 ($18.95) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zogenix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of Lendingtree in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.82.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $165,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX traded down $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.13. 181,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,618. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.52. The firm has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $78.44 and a fifty-two week high of $123.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 19.96%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 30.74%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

