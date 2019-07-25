Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells $96,162.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

PM traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after buying an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after buying an additional 2,468,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,620,000 after buying an additional 1,620,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,229,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

