Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Insider Sells $96,162.00 in Stock

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,100 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.42, for a total value of $96,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
PM traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $85.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,801. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.29. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $134.97 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PM shares. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $15.00 target price on United Insurance and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Philip Morris International by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,054,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,970,000 after buying an additional 3,710,763 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Philip Morris International by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,936,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,823,000 after buying an additional 2,468,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 355.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,076,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,620,000 after buying an additional 1,620,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,724,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,824,000 after buying an additional 1,298,116 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 5,917.2% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,484,000 after buying an additional 1,229,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.
