PFS Investments Inc. Takes $532,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,119,556 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 130,127 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,765 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,748,000 after purchasing an additional 153,809 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William E. Schaupp sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.88, for a total value of $267,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria F. Haynes sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.16, for a total transaction of $72,225.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $1,967,862 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PPG shares. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.87.

Shares of PPG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,803,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,839. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.40. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.37 and a 12 month high of $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

