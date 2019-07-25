PFS Investments Inc. Purchases 4,112 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 28.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 487,797 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,761,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 28,376 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 32,247 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.20 ($32.79) price objective on AXA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus upped their price objective on QUALCOMM to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $60.00 price objective on QUALCOMM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.31.

Shares of QCOM traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.35. The stock had a trading volume of 6,531,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,261,316. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $90.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.69% and a net margin of 11.57%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. QUALCOMM’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.74%.

In related news, Director Clark T. Jr. Randt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $179,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 7,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $603,842.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,489 shares of company stock worth $7,603,985 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

