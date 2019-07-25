PFS Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEE. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,021,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,846,000 after buying an additional 385,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 5,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $1,137,055.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,458.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.90, for a total value of $324,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,716,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,216 shares of company stock valued at $21,354,766 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NEE traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $207.63. 1,718,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,251. The firm has a market cap of $100.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $164.25 and a 1 year high of $212.50.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 17.13%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.94%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($42.47) target price on shares of in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortis in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 target price on NextEra Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.14.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

