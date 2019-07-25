PFS Investments Inc. Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

PFS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 123.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. PFS Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,242,865 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747,482 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,108,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,582,000 after acquiring an additional 830,689 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1,345.5% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,505,000 after acquiring an additional 290,557 shares during the period. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Christi Shaw sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total transaction of $887,569.78. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,570. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Joshua L. Smiley acquired 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.03 per share, with a total value of $50,280.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,589,292.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. ValuEngine downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Sunday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HENGAN INTL GRP/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.05.

LLY traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,082,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,932,724. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $94.83 and a twelve month high of $132.13.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 56.62% and a net margin of 26.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

